Man who robbed Falmouth bank, zip-tied employees and customers, sentenced to over 8 years in prison

FALMOUTH, Mass. — An Edgartown man who zip-tied employees and customers while robbing a Falmouth bank at gunpoint was sentenced to prison on Monday.

40-year-old Petar Petyoshin will serve 100 months in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release, according to the United States Attorney’s Office. He had previously pleaded guilty to one count of armed bank robbery in October 2023.

On April 8, 2023, Petyoshin took the Steamship Authority to Woods Hole in Falmouth where hours later, he entered a bank wearing a wig and a mask, threatening that he was carrying an explosive device.

After placing the purported device on the teller’s counter, he pulled out a gun and told an employee, “I’m robbing you,” before demanding the customers and bank tellers zip-tie each other’s hands.

He fled the bank with over $20,000 in cash. Immediately after the robbery, officials say he made a several thousand-dollar cash down payment on a lease for a new Mercedes.

Petyoshin was arrested on May 23 after a lengthy investigation. Police say they found over 57 guns and ammunition in his home. The same jacket he wore during the robbery was also found in his personal locker at the Oak Bluffs Water Department where he worked.

U.S. District Court Judge Angel Kelley sentenced Petyoshin on Monday.

Falmouth and Edgartown Police Departments, Barnstable County Sheriff’s Department, and the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Luke A. Goldworm of the Major Crimes Unit assisted in the investigation.

