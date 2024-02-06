Dispatcher suffered multiple fractures after being struck by car in Yarmouth, police say

YARMOUTH, Mass. — A Yarmouth traffic officer was rushed to a Boston hospital late Tuesday morning after being hit by a car, according to authorities.

Police say the crash occurred in the area of Route 28 near Rosemary Lane while the officer was standing in the roadway wearing high-visibility clothing on a detail.

The officer, identified as Sean Ryan, a 12-year veteran of the department, was transported to Brigham and Women’s Hospital with multiple fractures, according to officials. His family was also notified and police say he is in good condition. Ryan is a dispatcher and works as a traffic safety officer as well, a spokesperson for the department said.

The driver of the car, identified as a 74-year-old West Yarmouth man, remained on scene and is reportedly cooperating with investigators. Charges are pending for him based on the outcome of the investigation.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Yarmouth Police, the Cape Cod Regional Crash Reconstruction unit, and the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Department Bureau of Criminal Investigations.

The names of the officer and the driver are not being released at this time. It is unclear if the driver will face any charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group