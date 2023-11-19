Cape Cod man charged with murder in 2021 death of 6-week-old infant, DA says

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A Cape Cod man was indicted for his role in the death of an infant in 2021, authorities announced on Sunday.

Randy Patterson-Gerber, 25, formally of Centerville, is charged with first-degree murder.

On September 7, 2021, Barnstable Police received a call around 10:25 a.m. for a report of an unresponsive six-week-old infant, according to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office. Responding officers reportedly found the baby discolored and cool to the touch.

After CPR was performed, the baby was transported to Cape Cod Hospital and eventually, a Boston area hospital via med flight where he passed away.

Patterson-Gerber will be arraigned in Barnstable Superior Court on Monday.

The investigation was conducted by the Unsolved Homicide Unit of the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office, the Barnstable Police Department, and the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

