Banners Kitchen & Tap hosting Masters watch party

BOSTON — Get ready for a day of golf, great eats, and fashion, a popular bar in Boston is hosting a Masters watch party,

Banners Kitchen & Tap and the TopGolf Expo in partnership with Greyson Clothiers, is hosting a Masters watch party and trunk show.

On Saturday, April 12, 2025, head on down to Banners for a day of premier golf experiences, delicious food and drinks, and plenty of chances to win fantastic prizes.

The event offers three ticket packages tailored to different experiences including:

Par Package – $200 per person, includes a Greyson Outerwear item, access to both TopGolf and Mini Golf, and a welcome cocktail.

– $200 per person, includes a Greyson Outerwear item, access to both TopGolf and Mini Golf, and a welcome cocktail. Birdie Package – $250 per person includes a Greyson Outerwear item, access to both TopGolf and Mini Golf, and a welcome cocktail plus a 30-minute lesson with a swing coach.

– $250 per person includes a Greyson Outerwear item, access to both TopGolf and Mini Golf, and a welcome cocktail plus a 30-minute lesson with a swing coach. Eagle Package – $300 per person includes a Greyson Outerwear item, access to both TopGolf and Mini Golf, a welcome cocktail, a 30-minute lesson with a swing coach, and all-inclusive food and beverages all day long.

In addition to the ticket packages, attendees can also enjoy a variety of activities, including mini golf on the Main Dining Room floor, sponsored by Puttr, and TopGolf Bays.

For more information and to make a reservation, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group