Bangor teen killed after ATV accident on Presque Isle

PRESQUE ISLE, M.E. — A 15-year-old Bangor teenager died in an ATV crash on the Cross Road ATV trail in Presque Isle.

The incident occurred on Saturday around 4:45 p.m., when a teenager, who was riding a 2007 Yamaha Grizzly ATV part of a group of ATVs traveling on the trail, rolled over and struck him.

Presque Isle Fire and Rescue, the Presque Isle Police Department, and the Maine Warden Service responded to the scene.

Despite wearing a helmet, the teen could not be revived after emergency personnel performed CPR.

The incident is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

