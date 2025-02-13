‘Baffled:’ Boston Public Library employee denied sick time for cancer battle, union says

BOSTON — An employee of the Boston Public Library says her request for more time off while she battles terminal cancer was denied by management.

Eve Griffin, a fine arts curator at the library for more than 12 years, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019. Today, it’s reached Stage 4, and her diagnosis is considered terminal.

She’s been undergoing intense treatment and has had to access the Professional Staff Association sick bank. Union members can donate their excess sick days for those in need.

The PSA told Boston 25 Wednesday, “PSA approves an initial 10-day allotment. After this, employees can request time in 30-day chunks. PSA approves the first 30, then BPL HR has to approve the second 30, followed by a final 30 days that President [David] Leonard has to approve.”

They say Griffin was denied the second 30-day request by human resources.

“It’s been pretty shocking,” said Crystal Rodgers, a PSA board member. “I think we’re all just really baffled.”

The board members have been pressing the library and city leadership about the decision in late 2024.

Rodgers continued, “This is what the sick bank is for… [Eve] is just a lovely, caring person that cares about the collections and cares about the library.”

She added, “She’s essentially been taking unpaid time off for medical care in this previous.”

The library has begun multiple employee and public petitions to reach the library board of directors.

The Boston Public Library responded to the reports in a statement:

“Out of respect for the rights of the public employees who work here to confidentiality and to the privacy of their protected health information, it is our longstanding policy to not comment on personnel matters -- even when those issues have entered the public domain.

That said, as a department of the City of Boston, we are required to implement the City of Boston’s policies for sick leave and paid time off, which ensure employees access to the many benefits to which they are entitled. These benefits are available regardless of race, gender identity, religion, sexual orientation, disability, diagnosis, or other issues.

We are also committed to abiding by both the spirit and the letter of the contracts we sign with our unions. These agreements, agreed to by both the BPL and its unions, provide the appropriate framework within which we address complex employment issues.”

Mayor Michelle Wu also spoke on the situation this Wednesday.

“We are aware,” she said on WGBH. “We’re always focused on the health and wellbeing of employees.”

Rodgers is now asking the library and the city to “do the right thing.”

She finished, “Something should be done. People care. People are paying attention.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

