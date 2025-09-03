Back-to-school season: How to get homework help on a budget

(Ivanhoe Newswire) -- Back-to-school season is here and while some students ease right back in, others struggle to keep up. Tutoring can help boost confidence and grades, but it can also be expensive.

Whatever the struggle, tutoring can make a big difference. Research shows one-on-one support can improve test scores by an average of 12 percent.

But that extra help can come at a cost. A typical tutor session ranges from $40 to $80 an hour. But we found ways to get your child the help they need without breaking the bank.

First: try an online tutor: they typically charge 20 to 30 percent less. Also, you might want to consider signing up for a prepaid package that includes a set number of tutoring hours. They will cost less per session. Another way to save money is to try small group tutoring sessions. Or book a shorter session, such as 30 to 45 minutes, as opposed to a whole hour.

There are also some free tutoring resources online.

Schoolhouse World is a platform for free, peer-to-peer tutoring where anyone can receive live help and pay it forward by becoming a tutor themselves. CovEducation partners with local organizations to provide free tutoring and mentoring. And UPchieve is a non-profit that provides free online one-on-one high school tutoring to those who need it.

Remember, the right support can make all the difference, and you don’t have to spend a fortune to get it.

According to a Pew Research Center report, the number of students receiving tutoring services has increased significantly over the past few years, mostly due to COVID. About one in five upper-income parents has hired a tutor to help their child with distance learning.

