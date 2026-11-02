Back to brown: Boston Bruins unveil first all-brown uniform in more than 100 years

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins are going back to brown with a new uniform that pays tribute to the city’s deep college hockey roots.

The new look is part of the team’s Hometown Remix Collection and marks the club’s first all-brown uniform since its inaugural season in 1924.

Dubbed the “Varsity Sweater,” the uniform celebrates Boston’s hockey heritage with an arched wordmark, chest numeral, and collegiate look.

“College hockey is a big part of Boston’s identity, and the tradition and success of the programs in our city have helped make this one of the best hockey communities in the world,” said Boston Bruins President Cam Neely. “The Varsity Sweater is a great way to recognize that history while bringing back elements of the Bruins’ original look. It’s a unique jersey that celebrates both our team’s history and the strong connection between the Bruins and Boston’s hockey community.”

The inside hemline also features a nod to the city’s iconic red-brick Freedom Trail.

The Bruins will wear the Varsity Sweater 12 times this season, beginning Nov. 12 for their first matchup against Montreal.

All ticketed fans will receive a themed T-shirt, while the Northeastern University Pep Band will perform at the game.

The Varsity Sweater and official Hometown Remix merchandise are available now online and at the Bruins Pro Shop.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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