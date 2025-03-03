Baby seal found lost on CT street dies after stomach complications: ‘Surrounded by love’

MYSTIC, Conn. — Chappy, a gray seal pup that went viral after being found on a Connecticut street last month, has died after complications with his digestive tract, according to officials.

According to a Facebook post by the Mystic Aquarium on Monday, Chappy was admitted to their rescue clinic on February 16 and initially responded well to treatment for dehydration, malnutrition, and a mild pneumonia.

However, aquarium staff say his condition declined as he began eating whole fish and he began having digestive difficulties.

Chappy succumbed to his disease and a necropsy revealed he had mesenteric torsion, meaning his intestines were twisted, cutting off blood supply to his gastrointestinal tract, according to aquarium officials. Small pieces of plastic were also found in his stomach, although officials say it didn’t contribute to the seal’s immediate cause of death.

“The Mystic Aquarium staff are proud that they were able to give Chappy the best chance possible and are devastated by this outcome,” aquarium staff wrote in a social media post. “The reality of working with stranded animals can be tough sometimes, but Chappy was surrounded by love until the very end. Thank you to everyone who has reached out with words of encouragement and support. It means so much to our team.”

