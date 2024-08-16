Baby found unresponsive in Lexington may have been left in car for ‘extended period,’ DA says

LEXINGTON, Mass. — A baby boy who was found unresponsive in a parking lot outside of a daycare in Lexington earlier this week may have been left in a hot car for an “extended period,” investigators said Thursday.

Officers responding to a report of an unresponsive infant inside his mother’s vehicle in the parking lot of Sol-Solecito on Massachusetts Avenue around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday rushed the baby to an area hospital, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lexington Police Chief Michael McLean.

The baby, who would have celebrated his first birthday at the end of August, was ultimately pronounced dead.

In a statement released Thursday, Ryan and McLean said, “The preliminary investigation suggests that the child had never entered the daycare on the day of his death and that he may have been in the car for an extended period of time.”

Boston 25 News learned that the child attended Sol-Solecito Daycare.

The founder of the business, Nelly Mayorga, said in a statement that the infant wasn’t present when staff took attendance around 9 a.m. When the mom in question later showed up to pick up her son at 5:20 p.m., staff told her he wasn’t there and she became agitated.

A staffer then asked a key question, according to Mayorga: “If your son was never here today where would he be?” Mayorga said the mom ran out to her car and found the baby unresponsive.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is now working to determine the baby’s cause and manner of death.

State police detectives assigned to Ryan’s office are assisting Lexington police with an investigation.

