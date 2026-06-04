Autonomous vehicles gaining momentum in Massachusetts

Mass. — Waymo is laying the groundwork to bring its self-driving cars to Massachusetts.

The company has already been collecting data to determine whether its autonomous vehicles can safely operate in the areas harsh winters and uniquely complex road layouts.

Massachusetts must first approve legislation allowing autonomous vehicles on public roads before Waymo can officially launch.

Public sentiment appears to be leaning in favor of the change, with a recent Chamber of Progress survey indicating that most voters in the state support expanding access to autonomous vehicles.

Rev. Art Gordon, a Boston pastor, acknowledged both the need for innovation and the challenges posed by the city’s “weird streets.”

Safety advocates like Mary Kate DePamphilis of Mothers Against Drunk Driving emphasized that new technology could help address some of the deadliest issues on the roads today.

Rideshare and taxi drivers have expressed concerns saying that they are worried that self-driving cars could force them out of business.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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