Authorities release identity of suspect in New Hampshire Hospital shooting

CONCORD, NH — Authorities have identified the suspect in the shooting of a New Hampshire Hospital security guard in the front lobby in Concord, Friday afternoon.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said Saturday that 33-year-old John Madore shot and killed Bradley Haas a 63-year-old security officer at a psychiatric hospital on Clinton Street shortly after 3:30 p.m.

Authorities believe he used a 9mm handgun and a van was found on the property believed to be Madore’s that had an assault rifle, bulletproof vest, and heavy ammo inside.

A state trooper assigned to the hospital immediately responded to the scene, shooting and killing Madore, state police say.

“Without the actions of Bradley Haas and without the actions of the trooper on scene, this could have been a lot worse,” Formella said.

First responders performed CPR on Haas before transporting him to Concord Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Haas was the former Chief of the Franklin, New Hampshire Police Department, the Attorney General’s Office said in a statement. The father served in the Franklin Police Department for 28 years and in the US Army for 3 years as a military police officer.

Authorities say Madore did not get past the metal detectors in the lobby of the hospital and that Haas was not armed in his role as a security officer.

Formella said Madore was most recently living in a hotel in the Seacoast region and also had lived in Concord.

Bradley Haas NH Hospital shooting victim (Fosters Daily Democrat)

News of the shooting traveled quickly through Concord. It’s the state capitol, but also a small close-knit city. On the heels of the deadly mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine, Friday’s incident really shook people who say this was just too close to home.

“It was just crazy my brother texted me there was an active shooter. And immediately I thought, ‘Not again,’” said Terri Trier from Concord.

The shooting is under investigation by law enforcement and no possible motive in the attack has been released.

