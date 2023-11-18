Deadly shooting at New Hampshire Hospital unsettles many after Lewiston tragedy

CONCORD, N.H. — News of the shooting traveled quickly through Concord. It’s the state capitol, but also a small close-knit city.

“It was just crazy my brother texted me there was an active shooter. And immediately I thought, ‘Not again,’” said Terri Trier from Concord.

On the heels of the deadly mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine, Friday’s incident really shook people who say this was just too close to home.

“Too much, too soon. No, not too soon. It should never happen,” said Trier.

The shooting at the New Hampshire State Hospital impacted many here. People who work and live near the hospital were placed in lockdown.

“One of my friends texted me that she was in lockdown. She just got out of lockdown so I was happy for her,” said Trier.

And people are relieved that a state trooper was close by and may have prevented this from being worse.

“Grateful. A lot of lives could have been taken. A lot of innocent people just in the wrong place at the wrong time” said Joe Pereira from Hookset, New Hampshire.

Boston 25 security expert Dan Linskey says that trooper made all the difference.

“But the fact there was a trained armed law enforcement official at the hospital and was quickly able to intervene probably saved lives,” said Linskey.

And while this shooting is over, even some gun owners are questioning who should be allowed to have guns.

“As a gun owner I find it difficult because I don’t know where the fine line is between who should have a gun and who shouldn’t,” said Pereira.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

