Authorities launch investigation into fatal Medford crash

MEDFORD, Mass. — The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, alongside the Massachusetts State Police, is investigating April 17’s fatal crash in Medford.

The crash occurred around 6:30 P.M. on the northbound side of the highway near Exit 25, when officers spotted a five-vehicle pileup. Unfortunately, 25-year-old Revere native Fredis Seravia-Corvera passed away.

Additionally, a passenger of a Honda Odyssey was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Initial investigation has led authorities to believe that a black Toyota Camry, previously believed to have caused the crash, was operating erratically moments before.

Investigators are asking that anyone who may have witnessed the crash reach out to the Massachusetts State Police Barracks in Medford at 781-396-0100.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

