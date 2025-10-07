Suspicious deaths of 2 women in New Hampshire town under investigation

BATH, N.H. — Authorities have launched an investigation into the suspicious deaths of two women in a town in New Hampshire.

The women were found dead on Tyler Way in the Grafton County town of Bath, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella and New Hampshire State Police Colonel Mark B. Hall announced Tuesday.

While the deaths were deemed suspicious in nature, Formella and Hall noted that there is no known threat to the general public.

The names of the deceased women haven’t been released.

In a statement, Formella and Hall said, “More information will be released as it becomes available without impacting the integrity of the investigation.”

The exact circumstances surrounding this incident remain under active investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

