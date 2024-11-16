Authorities investigating fiery overnight crash in Revere

REVERE, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a fiery crash overnight in Revere.

According to police, around 3 a.m. fire and police crews responded to Carey Circle for a reported motor vehicle crash with occupants trapped and the vehicle possibly on fire.

The operator was transported by ambulance to Mass General Hospital in Boston for treatment.

A resident who assisted at the scene went to the hospital for injuries to his hands.

State police are investigating the crash.

Additional information was not available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

