Authorities investigating deadly train collision in Natick that killed two people

NATICK, Mass. — Authorities in Natick are actively investigating a tragic train collision that claimed the lives of two individuals, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan confirmed.

Just before 6 p.m. Monday, local law enforcement responded to reports of a devastating incident along Washington Avenue, between Cochituate Street and Middlesex Avenue. According to initial reports, two individuals were fatally struck by an eastbound Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority Commuter Rail train en route from Worcester to South Station, according to Ryan.

Witnesses told officers they observed a 65-year-old woman near the railroad tracks, prompting them to travel down the embankment to assist her. Moments later, they noticed a 59-year-old man attempting to help the woman off the tracks. At that point, the witnesses left the area, Ryan said.

Within a few moments, both victims were struck and killed. There was no immediate word on the identities of the victims.

Preliminary findings from the investigation suggest that the victims were involved in a romantic relationship and had been seen together in the vicinity before the incident.

Officials said Tuesday, no indications of foul play have been reported at this time.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, in collaboration with Massachusetts State Police Detectives, Natick Police, and the Transit Police Department, is actively pursuing this case. Updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

