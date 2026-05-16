Authorities investigating after moped driver seriously injured after crash

BOSTON — Boston police are investigating after a moped driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Dorchester.

The incident occurred just after 7 p.m. when officers were dispatched to the area of Columbia Road and Ceylon Street to reports of a crash between a vehicle and a moped.

Once there, police found the operator of the moped unresponsive, fading in and out of consciousness. They were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

“Due to the severity of the injuries, Detectives from the Fatal Collision Reconstruction team are responding to investigate,” Boston police wrote.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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