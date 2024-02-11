Authorities identify woman killed in deadly rollover crash on I-95 off-ramp in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Mass — Officials have identified the woman killed in a deadly rollover crash that left several others injured on I-95 in Georgetown Saturday.

Nichole Rodgers, 45, of Georgetown was killed in the two-car crash that caused the SUV she was in to roll onto its roof around 11:15 a.m. Saturday morning., a spokesperson for the Essex County District Attorney’s office announced Sunday.

Georgetown Fire, Police, and State Police responded to the I-95 off-ramp at Route 133 where two off-duty nurses and an off-duty firefighter who were traveling in the area were administering medical aid to the crash victims at the time emergency personnel arrived, Georgetown Fire officials said.

Rodgers was one of two individuals ejected from the SUV. One of the other three occupants of the SUV was transported via med-flight to an area hospital while the driver was transported to a local hospital.

A sedan involved in the crash had its airbags fully deployed.

Rowley Fire, Newbury Fire, Groveland Fire, Atlantic Ambulance, and Action Ambulance also responded to assist at the scene.

The off-ramp of exit 78B on I-95 was closed for several hours as police investigated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

