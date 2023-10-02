Authorities identify woman found dead near river in Manchester, N.H.

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police have identified the woman whose body was found on the shore of the Merrimack River in Manchester on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities responded to a report of a body found by a homeowner who reported the incident, according to state police.

The woman found dead has been identified as Ashlee Krauss, 29, of Manchester.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday to determine the cause of death.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police Marine Patrol Sergeant Nicholas Haroutunian at (603) 227-2112 or Nicholas.M.Haroutunian@dos.nh.gov, or to call State Police dispatch at (603) 223-4381.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

