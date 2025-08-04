Authorities identify Mass. man found dead in Atlantic Ocean off New Hampshire coast

RYE, N.H. — Authorities over the weekend announced the launch of a death investigation after a Massachusetts man was found floating in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of New Hampshire.

Boat officers responded to an area near the Isles of Shoals on July 13, where they recovered a dead body from the water, according to New Hampshire State Police.

The Isles of Shoals are a group of nine small, rocky islands about six miles off the coast of New Hampshire and Maine.

State police investigators and the New Hampshire Medical Examiner’s Office identified the deceased man as David Paul Stover Shader, 35, of Boston.

Investigators are still working to determine how and when Shader entered the water.

State police noted that Shader was last seen in the Boston area and that his death is not believed to be suspicious.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is urged to contact Sergeant Stephen O’Connor at 603-556-3183 or Stephen.J.OConnor@dos.nh.gov.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group