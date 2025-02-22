Authorities identify man injured in officer-involved shooting in Derry, NH

DERRY, NH — Authorities have identified the man who was shot and injured by officers in Derry, NH on Friday night.

Around 9:20 p.m., Derry Police attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling along the Route 28 Bypass, operated by 26-year-old Levi Coltey.

According to the Attorney General’s office, Coltey failed to pull over.

During the encounter, an officer discharged their weapon, striking Coltey’s vehicle. Coltey was hit by gunfire and transported to a local hospital, where he remains with non-life-threatening injuries.

No officers were injured, and authorities say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Coltey has been charged with multiple offenses.

The incident is under investigation by the New Hampshire Department of Justice and the New Hampshire State Police Major Crimes Unit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

