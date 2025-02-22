Man shot, injured following traffic stop in Derry, New Hampshire

CONCORD, Mass. — A man was injured following an officer-involved shooting in Derry on Friday Evening, Attorney General John M. Formella announced.

Members of the Attorney General’s Office responded to the incident, which occurred alongside the Route 28 Bypass.

The incident occurred during a police traffic stop which resulted in an adult male being shot.

No law enforcement were injured, and the adult male is receiving medical treatment.

As per protocol, the officer involved’s name is being withheld until the conclusion of a formal interview.

The specifics of the incident remain under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

