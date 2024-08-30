Authorities identify man fatally shot on NH-Maine bridge, wife and young son found dead

Authorities on Friday identified the man who was fatally shot on a bridge connecting Maine and New Hampshire and his wife and son who were found dead on Thursday.

Trent Weston, 37, shot and killed Brittany Weston, 37, and their 8-year-old son, Benson Weston, before a standoff on the Piscataqua River Bridge early Thursday that ended when officers shot and killed the Troy, New Hampshire man, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office said.

Brittany Weston was shot to death in the couple’s home and Benson Weston was found dead in the back of the car.

“At this time, all evidence indicates that Mr. Weston is responsible for the deaths of both Britanny and Benson Weston,” the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office said in a statement.

Just after 2 a.m. Thursday, the York Police Department in Maine received a call from Trent Weston who admitted to killing his wife during a fight at their home in the New Hampshire town of Troy, according to police.

York police officers located Weston parked in a southbound lane on I-95 on the Piscataqua River Bridge in Maine around 2:30 a.m. and an hours-long standoff ensued. Trent Weston is believed to have killed Brittany Weston at the home in Troy before driving nearly two hours east to the bridge.

An autopsy on Friday confirmed that Brittany Weston and Benson Weston were shot and killed, the New Hampshire AG’s office said.

Weston fell from the bridge after being shot and plunged into the river below. The Coast Guard responded to the scene and recovered his body.

Troy is located about two hours away from the Piscataqua River Bridge.

The Piscataqua River Bridge was closed for more than six hours in both directions on Interstate 95 at the Portsmouth, New Hampshire-Kittery, Maine state line. The northbound and southbound sides of the bridge were reopened shortly after before 9:45 a.m.

