Authorities identify driver whose SUV careened over Boston intersection onto I-93 ramp

BOSTON — Police identified the driver involved in a deadly crash where an SUV burst through the barrier of a Boston intersection onto a highway ramp.

Casey Brown, 31, of Plymouth, was traveling on the Massachusetts Avenue Connector toward Frontage Road in his 2004 Dodge Durango on Wednesday morning when his Durango struck a concrete barrier and caught fire, according to State Police.

The SUV then careened over the barrier and came to rest on the exit 16 off-ramp on I-93. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel. There were no other injuries reported.

Drone video shows the charred aftermath of the collision.

Drone video: Driver dead after SUV careens off Boston intersection onto roadway below Drone video: Driver dead after SUV careens off Boston intersection onto roadway below

Several ramps of the I-93 and I-90 exchange were closed for several hours.

The reason for the crash remains under investigation by Troop H of the Massachusetts State Police, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and investigators from the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Boston car plunges off connector

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group