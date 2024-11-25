Authorities identify 3 people killed in car wreck on I-93 ramp in New Hampshire

SALEM, N.H. — Authorities have identified three people who were killed in a car wreck on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire on Sunday afternoon.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the Exit 2 offramp from I-93 in Salem around 2 p.m. found a 2012 white Kia Sportage that had veered off the road, traveled through a grassy area, and struck a culvert, according to New Hampshire State Police.

The driver of the Kia and two passengers were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver has been identified as Rodney J. Dore, 71, of Pelham. The passengers were identified as Anne J. Dore, 70, also of Pelham, and Lisana M. Alexander, 45, of Salem.

The offramp was closed while troopers conducted initial investigations before reopening around 6 p.m.

As an investigation continues, state police are urging the public with any information to contact Trooper Mark Lingerman at 603-223-4381 or mark.n.lingerman@dos.nh.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group