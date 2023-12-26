Authorities identify 29-year-old man shot, killed in Lawrence bar

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Authorities have identified the 29-year-old man who was shot and killed in a bar in Lawrence on Christmas Eve.

Lawrence police responded to a report of shots fired at Energy Lounge at 459 Broadway around 12:20 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located 29-year-old Edward Javier-Perez suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to Lawrence General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting remains under investigation by Lawrence Police Detectives, Massachusetts State Police and the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.

No arrests have been made,

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

