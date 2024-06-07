6-year-old girl vacationing in Maine dies after suffering head injury from badminton racket

LIMERICK, Maine — A 6-year-old New Jersey girl who was vacationing in Maine with her family has died after she was accidentally injured in the head with a badminton racket while playing, state police said Friday.

Lucy Morgan, from Stockholm, New Jersey, died Wednesday, days after she was injured while playing with her 10-year-old brother outside a home on North Shore Drive in Limerick on Saturday, June 1 state police said.

Emergency crews responded to the home at noon on Saturday for a report of an injured child.

The girl “received an unintentional injury from her 10-year-old brother” while the siblings were playing outside, state police said.

Investigators learned that the aluminum shaft of a badminton racket had become dislodged from the wooden handle, causing the shaft to strike the girl in the head, piercing through her skull, state police said.

She was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Sanford and then flown to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where she later died from her injuries on Wednesday, state police said.

The girl’s death remains under investigation.

“The Maine State Police would like to extend their deepest condolences to the Morgan family,” state police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

