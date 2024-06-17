‘You shot my daughter’: Mother relives shooting of recent-graduate in Boston Seaport

BOSTON — Just days after her daughter was shot in broad daylight in the Seaport District, one mother spoke out while her 18-year old is recovering.

The mother, who wished to remain anonymous, told Boston 25 her daughter was graduating Boston Collaborative High School Thursday at an event in the Seaport.

After her daughter received her diploma, the mother said she noticed an altercation at the ceremony.

“Some kid got into a discussion with another person,” she explained. “He lifted up his gown and showed his gun.”

The mother said her daughter went to a parking garage off Pier 4 Boulevard shortly after graduating. Alongside her boyfriend and aunt, the group reportedly got in the aunt’s car.

“As my daughter was getting in the car, that’s when the bullet hit her on her hip,” the mother explained.

She told Boston 25 she was waiting for the car outside the parking garage, finding out her daughter was shot when they drove the car towards Northern Avenue.

She added, “I was screaming and yelling. I thought I was going to lose my daughter… She was just pale and trying to stay alive.”

The mother and other family members allegedly tried to stop the bleeding while ambulance and police rushed to the scene.

The mother said the gunman returned to the scene before taking off.

Boston Police have yet to announce any arrests made in connection to the incident.

The mother said there is no connection between the suspect and her daughter. She also added that she is uncertain what the argument, violence was over.

The 18-year old was treated for non-life threatening injuries at a hospital, and was released Saturday.

The mother told Boston 25 her daughter can only walk on one leg, has nerve damage, and a broken pelvis.

Calling for justice, she denounced the violence.

She finished, “I would’ve lost my daughter for absolutely no reason.”

Boston Police say they are still investigating the incident.

