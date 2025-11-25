Authorities give update days after ‘skull’ found encased in concrete in Boston

BOSTON — Authorities have announced an update on a startling discovery made by workers in Boston’s Seaport last week.

Construction workers at the Black Falcon Terminal dug up what appeared to be a human skull encased in a slab of concrete on Thursday, prompting a police investigation.

Massachusetts State Police couldn’t immediately say whether the skull was human or not.

In an update on Monday, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed that the skull is fake and not human, a spokesperson for the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office told Boston 25 News.

No additional details were immediately available.

