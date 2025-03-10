Authorities in the Dominican Republic search for missing American university student

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities in the Dominican Republic are searching for a 20-year-old university student from the U.S. who went missing in the popular tourist town of Punta Cana while on vacation.

Sudiksha Konanki was last seen before dawn on March 6 at a beach near the resort where she was staying with several friends, according to Civil Defense officials, who said the search for her continued on Sunday.

Konanki is a student at the University of Pittsburgh.

Konanki was at the resort with five other female students from the University of Pittsburgh, according to the sheriff’s office in Loudoun County, Virginia, where she is a resident, CNN reported.

Subbarayudu Konanki, Sudiksha’s father, said he wants local authorities to broaden their investigation.

“They’re only looking in the water, but I want them to also investigate other possibilities including whether this is a case of kidnapping or human trafficking,” Subbarayudu told CNN. “We don’t think she would be able to survive for more than three days in the water and I think something else might’ve happened to her.”

The University of Pittsburgh urged anyone with information to contact the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

