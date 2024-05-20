Author Nathaniel Hawthorne’s former Salem home is being sold for $1.85M. Take a look inside

SALEM, Mass. — A piece of history is up for sale on the North Shore of Massachusetts.

The former Salem home of legendary novelist Nathaniel Hawthorne, known for “The Scarlet Letter” and " The House of the Seven Gables,” has been listed for $1.85 million.

Hawthorne’s home at 18 Chestnut is where Hawthorne and his family lived from 1846 to 1847 when he worked as a surveyor of the Port of Salem in Beverly. He published the “The Scarlet Letter” shortly after leaving.

The six-bedroom, six-bathroom home was believed to be built in 1800. It recently underwent renovations and was converted into a two-family home.

“This home was masterfully restored over a 3-year period, boasting all new systems, plumbing, and electrical while retaining its soul and sense of time and place,” the real estate listing states. “This home is perfect for multi-generational living or for the discerning single-family home buyer seeking to offset costs.”

There’s also a beautiful brick and cobblestone patio in the backyard that can be accessed by both units.

18 Chestnut Street is located on the corner of romantic Botts Court, just minutes from the Salem MBTA station and downtown restaurants and shops.

