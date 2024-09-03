Authentic Labor Day in Boston as MGB residents, hotel workers fight in the Common

BOSTON — Yes, even some doctors are struggling to live in the Boston area -- specifically, residents at Mass General Brigham, who voted last year to form a union.

They are still waiting to sign a contract -- and that’s what led to a walk-out at Mass General Hospital on Labor Day and a subsequent rally in nearby Cardinal Cushing Park.

“I think any first contract is going to be a fight,” said Christopher Schenck, a second-year internal medicine resident. “I think we expected this from Day One.”

In a statement, Mass General Brigham said it has the highest respect for its trainees -- and their right to picket on Labor Day.

“We are committed to bargaining in good faith,” the statement continued. “To reach a fair, equitable contract that supports our trainees and our patients.”

That commitment was lost on Sarah Brown, MD, a third-year internal medicine resident.

“MGH has utterly failed to take care of us,” said Brown. “This came to a head during Covid when residents were pulled off of their rotations, they were treating Covid patients on the wards. And they did not get extra hazard pay, they did not get adequate PPE and they did not get recuperation for their lost educational opportunities.”

Residents are essentially doctors-in-training. They are paid a straight salary but their hours often wildly exceed ‘normal’ full-time work.

“We are working 80 hours a week,” said Brown. “We are called into the hospital to patch staffing holes and we are not getting compensated for that extra work.”

Brown said MGB’s latest salary offer was a raise of 2%. She called that insulting.

“With recent inflation, over the past few years two percent doesn’t even make up for that difference,” Brown said.

Brown tells Boston 25 News that the two sides continue to negotiate, with meetings every two to three weeks. But she says recent talks with the hospital corporation resulted in ‘bad faith’ proposals. .

Earlier in the day, the annual Labor Day Breakfast took place -- but the venue changed slightly.

With Local 26 striking four local hotels, the usual breakfast spot -- the Park Plaza Hotel -- was traded for an outdoor space.

Among those speaking: were U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Edward Markey, Governor Maura Healey and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. All referenced the striking workers and their unwillingness to cross picket lines.

Local 26 represents hotel staff that basically keep the facilities running -- from janitors to dishwashers to receptionists to bellhops. Sunday morning, the union announced it would strike The Fairmont Copley, Hilton Hotels in the Seaport District Logan Airport, and the Park Plaza. The union represents workers at 35 other Boston-area hotels. It’s unclear whether those employees might strike in the future.

“Local 26 I walked with you in 2018 at the Westin Copley,” said Sen. Warren. “And I will walk the picket line with you again today.”

