Auburn to host Robert Goddard Centennial Celebration

AUBURN, Mass. — The town of Auburn is set to celebrate Dr. Robert and Esther Goddard’s legendary first liquid-fueled rocket launch that took place in the town 100 years ago.

All funds collected will be used for the celebrations in Auburn from March 13 to March 16, with additional funds given to the town.

Town Manager Dori Vecchio spoke with Boston 25 about the event.

To learn more, visit the town’s website here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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