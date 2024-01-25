Atlanta Falcons pass on hiring Bill Belichick, hire Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris

ATLANTA, GA — Despite two interviews with the Falcons, Bill Belichick will not come home to roost in Atlanta, reports say.

Atlanta is passing on the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach to hire Los Angeles Rams Defensive Coordinator Raheem Morris, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Breaking: The Falcons plan to hire Rams’ defensive coordinator Raheem Morris as their head coach, sources tell @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/xByuZSNGHY — ESPN (@espn) January 25, 2024

Morris served as the Falcons interim head coach in 2020, finishing with a 4-7 record following the firing of Dan Quinn after a 0-5 start.

Belichick had two interviews with the Falcons, a one-on-one sitdown with owner Arthur Blank before meeting with several of Atlanta’s higher-ups last week.

Belichick left the Patriots earlier this month after 24 seasons and a record six Super Bowl championships. The fifth of those Super Bowls came at the Falcon’s expense as New England clawed their way back from a 28-3 deficit to complete the greatest comeback in NFL history.

The Falcons are hoping Morris will be an improvement to Arthur Smith, who was fired shortly after the conclusion of his third straight 7-10 season. Belichick had the final say regarding all player personnel decisions in New England.

There are only two remaining head coach openings: Washington Commanders, and Seattle Seahawks.

Belichick has yet to reportedly interview with any of those teams.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Belichick may sit out the upcoming season and stage a comeback in 2025.

The #Falcons were the only team to interview legendary coach Bill Belichick, and there are no known scheduled interviews. Potentially, Belichick could sit out the year and await an opportunity in 2025. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 25, 2024

