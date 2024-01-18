‘Ramping up’: Bill Belichick will have 2nd interview with Atlanta Falcons, report says

Bill Belichick may be inching closer to his next coaching destination, according to a new report.

The longtime New England Patriots head coach is scheduled to have a second interview with the Atlanta Falcons this upcoming weekend, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

The NFL’s third all-time winningest head coach will reportedly meet with several of Atlanta’s higher-ups after meeting with team owner Arthur Blank one-on-one this past Monday.

Sources: Former #Patriots coach Bill Belichick will have a second interview with the #Falcons brass this weekend after meeting with owner Arthur Blank 1-on-1 this past week. Things are ramping up with the greatest coach of all time… pic.twitter.com/UR8LnJcYSS — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 18, 2024

‘Things are ramping up with the greatest coach of all time…,’ Rapoport added.

Belichick left the Patriots last week after 24 seasons and a record six Super Bowl championships. The fifth of those Super Bowls came at the Falcon’s expense as New England clawed their way back from a 28-3 deficit to complete the greatest comeback in NFL history.

The Falcons are seeking a successor to Arthur Smith, who was fired shortly after the conclusion of his third straight 7-10 season. Belichick had the final say regarding all player personnel decisions in New England. If he joins the Falcons, Belichick would either have to agree to coach without that control or the Falcons would have to change their management structure.

The Falcons have also interviewed Baltimore Ravens assistant head coach and defensive line coach Anthony Weaver, Carolina defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Cincinnati offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, San Francisco defensive coordinator Steve Wilks and Baltimore defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald.

The Patriots introduced Belichick’s successor, former linebacker and assistant coach Jerod Mayo on Wednesday.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group