Athol Police seeking public’s help in finding missing teenage girl

ATHOL, Mass. — Athol Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing teenage girl.
Nialeshka Brito Jimenez, 16, has been missing since Friday, police said in a post on Facebook on Monday morning.
Police released two photographs of Nialeshka, who has long, brown hair in the photos.
One photograph shows the girl wearing blue jeans and a peach-colored top and white sneakers. The second photograph shows her wearing a white top and black pants.
Anyone with information that could help find Nialeshka is urged to call the Athol Police Department at 978-249-3232 and ask to speak with Officer Call.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
