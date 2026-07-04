Astronaut Suni Williams returns home ahead of the holiday weekend, meets with former classmates 

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Astronaut Suni Williams is back home in Needham and couldn’t be happier with the warm welcome she received from former classmates.

The group organized a welcome party at The Common Room in Needham ahead of the weekend’s holiday festivities.

“It’s a lot of our classmates from the class of... a while ago,” Dianne Durso, a close friend and classmate, joked.

Still, even with space travel in the mix, it’s like no time has passed when it comes to this crew.

“These are my classmates, and we all grew up, we all know each other, and you revert right away to, you know, back in high school and picture everyone in that manner,” Suni Williams explained with a smile across her face.

Suni is in town with a very special role for the holiday weekend. She is the Grand Marshall of Needham’s Grand Parade.

“I’m psyched! It’s going to be a lot of fun. I know it’s going to be hot, so I thank all the dedicated people who are going to be out there, but it is America’s 250! So, why not get out there and sweat with the rest of us and let’s enjoy our country!” she said.

She is ready to represent on America’s 250th anniversary.

“We have a returning hero home in Needham! And you know it’s just celebrating what a beautiful thing it is to have her back here,” The Owner of The Common Room. Tom Griffin told Boston 25 News.

“What represents it more than our hero, she’s done incredible things, she’s made us so proud we rally around for her, she’s unifying right, we rally around for her every time we can and she’s just the most down to earth and I always say that and it’s such a pun because she’s spent so much time in space but she’s so real, she’s so bright and so giving,” Maria Gannon, Suni’s former classmate, explained.

To space and back, Suni feels the love, and after seeing our world from another galaxy or two, she comes into this weekend with a message of gratitude.

“Just appreciate everything that we have because we are able to reach for the stars and beyond!” Suni said.

Despite the heat, Suni even plans to wear her flight suit during the parade.

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