Arrive early! Red Sox home opener will feature Fenway Park fly-over, special pregame ceremonies

BOSTON — Friday marks Opening Day at Fenway Park as the Boston Red Sox return home to take on the St. Louis Cardinals following a seven-game road trip that kicked off the 2025 regular season.

FIRST PITCH

The first pitch at Boston’s beloved ballpark is slated for 2:10 p.m., but the club has encouraged fans to be in their seats by 1:30 p.m.

PREGAME CEREMONIES

Pregame ceremonies for the home opener will welcome members of the 1975 team to mark the 50th anniversary of their American League Championship win and remember Red Sox Hall of Famer Luis Tiant, who passed away in October 204 at the age of 83.

Luis Tiant FILE PHOTO: Former Boston Red Sox player Luis Tiant waves to the crowd before Game One of the 2013 World Series between the Boston Red Sox and the St. Louis Cardinals at Fenway Park on October 23, 2013 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Before the game, the two teams will be introduced along the baselines, with the colors presented by the 1st Battalion and 181st Infantry Regiment of the Massachusetts National Guard, the 66th Air Base Group out of Hanscom Air Force Base, and members of the 1st Coast Guard District.

The National Anthem will be performed by the Boston Arts Academy “Treble Allstars,” and punctuated by a fly-over by two F-35′s flown by the 134th Fighter Squadron, Green Mountain Boys of the Vermont Air National Guard, and one KC-46 from the New Hampshire Air National Guard’s 157th Air Refueling Wing.

PITCHING PROBABLES

Cardinals: Erick Fedde (1-0, 1.50 ERA, 0.33 WHIP, two strikeouts); Red Sox: Walker Buehler (0-1, 8.31 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, three strikeouts)

TEAM RECORDS

St. Louis Cardinals (4-2) vs. Boston Red Sox (3-4)

NEW FACES

Fans heading to the game will notice many new faces on the team following a flurry of offseason moves, including Garret Crochet, Walker Buehler, Aroldis Chapman, Sean Newcomb, Alex Bregman, and Kristian Campbell.

Crochet, Boston’s ace pitcher who agreed to a $170 million, six-year contract extension earlier this week, blanked the Baltimore Orioles 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Campbell also agreed to a $60 million, eight-year contract with the Red Sox on Wednesday, less than a week after his major league debut. The 22-year-old is off to a hot start with 10 hits, two home runs, four RBI, and a .417 average.

Buehler, Chapman, Newcomb, and Bregman are all veterans with proven track records of success in the majors.

Bregman most notably won a pair of World Series with the Houston Astros, while Buehler also won a pair with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

NEW FENWAY PARK FOOD OFFERINGS

The Cowboy Up! Burger: Wolverine Ground Beef patty topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, brisket, onion rings, and barbecue sauce on a brioche roll. (Location: Stand C07 and Truly Terrace)

Street Tacos: Combination of pork carnitas, mango salsa, sliced red onion, and cilantro served in a corn tortilla. (Location: Bleacher Bowls)

Cabot Gourmet Grilled Cheese: Classic grilled cheese sandwich made with premium Cabot cheese served on sourdough bread available with select fillings. (Location: Jersey Street)

GAMEDAY FORECAST

Boston 25 Meterologist Shiri Spear is calling for a fantastic Fenway forecast with temperatures in the low 60s throughout the game.

TV SCHEDULE

Can’t make it to the game? Not to worry! Gameday coverage kicks off at 12 p.m. on NESN and NESN 360, featuring a special two-hour pregame show with full coverage of the on-field ceremony. Dave O’Brien and Lou Merloni will be in the booth, with Jahmai Webster reporting from the field.

INJURIES

Red Sox: Brayan Bello: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Penrod: 60-Day IL (elbow), Masataka Yoshida: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kutter Crawford: 15-Day IL (knee), Lucas Giolito: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow)

RELATED:

