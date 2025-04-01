Boston Red Sox

Report: Red Sox and left-hander Garrett Crochet agree to 6-year, $170 million contract extension

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff
Garrett Crochet red sox ARLINGTON, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Garrett Crochet #35 of the Boston Red Sox pitches in the third inning against the Texas Rangers on Opening Day at Globe Life Field on March 27, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images) (Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)
BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox inked their ace pitcher for the foreseeable future, according to reports.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan is reporting that the Sox and left-hander Garrett Crochet are in agreement on a six-year, $170 million contract extension. The deal reportedly starts in 2026 and includes an opt-out after 2030.

Crochet was brought over to Boston in a trade with the Chicago White Sox in December 2024.

The 26-year-old Crochet was the Sox opening day starter against the Texas Rangers, giving up 2 earned runs in 5 innings of work, coupled with 4 strikeouts.

The lefty was an all-star for Chicago during the 2024 season.

