Report: Red Sox and left-hander Garrett Crochet agree to 6-year, $170 million contract extension

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox inked their ace pitcher for the foreseeable future, according to reports.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan is reporting that the Sox and left-hander Garrett Crochet are in agreement on a six-year, $170 million contract extension. The deal reportedly starts in 2026 and includes an opt-out after 2030.

BREAKING: Left-hander Garrett Crochet and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a six-year, $170 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN. The deal starts in 2026 and includes an opt-out after 2030. By far the largest deal ever for a pitcher with 4+ years of service. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 1, 2025

Crochet was brought over to Boston in a trade with the Chicago White Sox in December 2024.

The 26-year-old Crochet was the Sox opening day starter against the Texas Rangers, giving up 2 earned runs in 5 innings of work, coupled with 4 strikeouts.

The lefty was an all-star for Chicago during the 2024 season.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group