Arrest made in hit-and-run pedestrian crash after road rage incident in New Hampshire, police say

NASHUA, N.H. — A New Hampshire man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run pedestrian crash that reportedly happened after a road rage incident in October, police said Friday.

Nathaniel Duehart, 25, of Manchester, was arrested Thursday and charged with conduct after an accident, injury resulting, a Class B Felony, and simple assault, a Class A misdemeanor, police said.

On Oct. 4, officers responded to Dunkin’ located at 119 East Hollis St. in Nashua for a report of a hit-and-run accident involving a pedestrian.

When officers arrived, they learned a female had been struck by a vehicle following a road rage incident. The victim was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries, police said.

Nathaniel Duehart On Nov. 28, 2024, Nashua Police arrested 25-year-old Nathaniel Duehart of Manchester, N.H. for Conduct After an Accident (Injury Resulting) a Class B Felony, and Simple Assault, a Class A Misdemeanor. (Nashua, NH Police Department)

Witnesses provided officers with the suspect vehicle’s license plate number and a physical description of the driver.

With the assistance of Hudson Police, officers later located the suspect vehicle and the driver, later identified as Duehart.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division investigating the case later obtained a warrant for Duehart’s arrest, police said.

Duehart, already on parole with the New Hampshire Department of Corrections, refused bail and was arraigned at the 9th Circuit, District Division in Nashua on Friday.

Nashua Police urge anyone with more information about this incident to contact the Crime Line at 603-589-1665.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group