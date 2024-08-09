Arrest made in hit-and-run crash that killed NH Air National Guardsman

ROCHESTER, N.H. — Authorities arrested a New Hampshire man for allegedly hitting and killing an Air National Guardsman last month.

Paul Clement, 81, of Rochester, is charged with felony conduct after an accident resulting in injury/death.

Rochester Police say Clement turned himself into headquarters on Tuesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On July 8, officers responding to the area of Crown Point Road around 5:30 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian crash found 57-year-old John Pogorek of Strafford suffering from serious injuries, according to authorities.

Pogorek was pronounced deceased at the scene. Investigators say he had pulled his truck to the side of the road to resecure a load on his trailer when he was struck by a vehicle.

Not long after the crash, police received a tip that Clement was the driver who struck and killed Pogorek. His vehicle was located and impounded.

Clement was released on personal recognizance bail and will be arraigned in Strafford County Superior Court on September 2.

Pogorek was a decorated military leader, pilot and combat veteran, who served the country in a myriad of roles for more than three decades. He was awarded numerous medals and awards during his career, including the Global War On Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, NATO Medal and the Kuwait Liberation Medal from the government of Kuwait.

He received a bachelor’s degree in Human Factors Engineering from the U.S. Air Force Academy, and was commissioned in May 1989, according to biographical information on the New Hampshire National Guard’s website.

He joined the New Hampshire Air National Guard in January 1999 and transitioned to the KC-135R, and then to the KC-46A Pegasus.

During his career, he served as a KC-135R instructor and evaluator pilot, Squadron Director of Operations, 478th Expeditionary Operations Squadron Commander, 506th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron Commander, the 157th Maintenance Group Commander, and the 157th Operations Group Commander.

Prior to his current position, Pogorek was the commander of the 157th Air Refueling Wing at Pease Air National Guard Base.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

