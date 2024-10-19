Aroma Joe’s celebrating opening of new Mass. location with free food, drinks

METHUEN, Mass. — Aroma Joe’s plans to celebrate the grand opening of a new Massachusetts location by offering up free food and drinks.

The Maine-based chain’s newest 600-square-foot coffee house launches inside the Holy Family Hospital in Methuen next week.

The free food and drinks will be available from Oct. 21 through Oct. 25, while supplies last, according to the chain.

The celebration culminates with a community activation on Friday when 10 percent of all proceeds from the Holy Family Hospital location will be donated to Methuen High School fall athletics.

Monday, October 21

FREE Super Pretzel with purchase of any 24 oz. drink, while supplies last

Excludes stuffed pretzels

Tuesday, October 22

FREE 16 oz. hot or iced Latte, while supplies last

Wednesday, October 23

FREE Hash Brown Bites with purchase of any 24 oz. drink, while supplies last

Thursday, October 24

FREE 24oz. AJ’s RUSH® Energy Drink, while supplies last

Friday, October 25

10% of proceeds donated to Methuen High School Fall Athletics

Aroma Joe’s has 119 locations across Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Florida, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New York.

