Aroma Joe’s celebrating opening of new Mass. location with free food, drinks

METHUEN, Mass. — Aroma Joe’s plans to celebrate the grand opening of a new Massachusetts location by offering up free food and drinks.
The Maine-based chain’s newest 600-square-foot coffee house launches inside the Holy Family Hospital in Methuen next week.
The free food and drinks will be available from Oct. 21 through Oct. 25, while supplies last, according to the chain.
The celebration culminates with a community activation on Friday when 10 percent of all proceeds from the Holy Family Hospital location will be donated to Methuen High School fall athletics.
Monday, October 21
FREE Super Pretzel with purchase of any 24 oz. drink, while supplies last
Excludes stuffed pretzels
Tuesday, October 22
FREE 16 oz. hot or iced Latte, while supplies last
Wednesday, October 23
FREE Hash Brown Bites with purchase of any 24 oz. drink, while supplies last
Thursday, October 24
FREE 24oz. AJ’s RUSH® Energy Drink, while supplies last
Friday, October 25
10% of proceeds donated to Methuen High School Fall Athletics
Aroma Joe’s has 119 locations across Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Florida, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New York.
