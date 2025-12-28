Army Dominates UConn to win Wasabi Fenway Bowl

BOSTON — Fenway Park was converted to a football field for a college game on Saturday afternoon. The UConn Huskies played against the Army Black Knights in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl. Army took over in the second half, defeating UConn 41-16.

Fans came from all over the Northeast to see the two teams take the field at Fenway. Some, like UConn Sophomore Riley Manhon, say they’d never been to the ballpark before Saturday.

“I love UConn basketball, but my heart is with UConn football. I love these games. I don’t have a voice after these games,” Manhon said. “I like the old baseball vibes. It’s amazing how they can transform the field.”

People from New York made the trip to Boston to see the Army Football Team.

“It’s pretty great because we are huge Red Sox fans, and we’re huge Army fans. So when Army was going to play at Fenway, we weren’t going to miss it,” Nick Centolanza said. “To see it as a football stadium is really strange, but it’s still great to be at Fenway. Love it.”

Fans braved the cold temperatures with wind chills below 20 degrees. People on the Green Monster had a slight breeze to deal with, but they might have had the best seats in the house.

“Green Monster, 50-yard line. Go army. It’s incredible. What a day,” one fan said.

UConn defeated North Carolina 27-14 in last year’s Fenway Bowl. Memphis won the first bowl game at Fenway in 2020, defeating Florida Atlantic University 25-10.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

