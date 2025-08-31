Arlington Police Department warns residents of text message scam impersonating Amazon

ARLINGTON, Mass. — The Arlington Police Department has issued a warning to residents about a new text message scam impersonating Amazon.

The scam attempts to obtain personal information by misleading recipients into believing they are interacting with Amazon. Authorities emphasize that legitimate notices from Amazon will appear in the user’s account or through official emails.

The police department has urged residents not to click on any links or provide personal information if they receive such messages.

While the specific details of how the scam operates beyond impersonating Amazon remain unclear, the police department is actively working to inform and protect the public.

Residents are advised to remain vigilant and report any suspicious messages to the authorities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

