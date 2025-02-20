Are you looking for ways to save in 2025? Clark Howard shares his way to bank $1,000 in a year

Saving $1,000 might seem hard to do. If you are living paycheck to paycheck, it might seem impossible.

Channel 2 Consumer Advisor Clark Howard wants you to start today by setting aside $2.75 each day for one year.

“I know there are times it seems impossible that you can even ever get one dollar in your pocket, but I promise you one small step at a time, one year from now, you can build a pile of cash,” Howard said.

He said tracking the money you spend and where you spend it is key to you getting your wallet under control.

We caught up with Dave Cohn on the beltline.

“I do have a budget. It’s a loose budget. But we have a budget,” he said.

Atlanta resident Angelica Crump told Channel 2 that her budget starts off well.

“And then you go, and you spend the money,” she said. “You’re like, that’s a little bit off it.”

Budgeting isn’t about restricting your life. It’s about freeing it by getting your finances in check.

If you get off track, use Clark’s name to get back on:

Calculate your income.

List your expenses.

Analyze your spending and set goals.

Record everything.

Knock out debt and build your savings.

Wanda Dunlap believes in staying on top of your finances.

“Knowing how to manage your money is essential to live a happy and successful life,” she said.

Howard agrees and says If you can set aside $2.75 a day after a year, you’ll have $1000.

“Don’t just let that money sit there. Put it to work in a Roth IRA or a high-yield savings account. That way you are putting your money to work for you,” Howard said.

He also wants you to rethink the way you shop for groceries.

“I went in for like three things and I came out with six bags and I’m like, I really didn’t come in for this many bags. I just, I was hungry,” Cohn said.

“Don’t ever go into a grocery store without a plan. Especially don’t go in when you’re hungry,” Howard said.

He wants you to shop like him.

“Make a shopping list based on what’s on sale that week,” he said.

Apps like Pantry Check will help you create a list and keep track of food when it expires.

“And don’t forget, I love coupons. You should too,” Howard said.

Lastly, Howard wants you to pay attention to all the streaming apps you are paying for.

“They keep going up and away in price. And I want you to look at what streaming you are paying for and when you realize, ‘Hey I have not watched a show on that in months,’ you get rid of it” he said.

His favorite streaming services are fast free ad-supported TV.

“If you are thinking about cutting the cord to save money, guess what? You can get a digital antenna and watch local TV for free. And the best news about that. You can still watch me,” Howard said.

©2025 Cox Media Group