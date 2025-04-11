April snow: Rarely significant, fairly common

While April may be known for blooming flowers and warmer days, New England is far from immune to wintry weather.

While a true snowstorm is exceedingly rare, at least some snowfall is quite common, especially in higher elevations. Over the past decade, Boston has averaged about 1.0″ of snow during the month, while

Worcester has seen a more notable 3.7″ on average. The influence of elevation speaks for itself. Even with the relatively lesser amount, Boston has recorded at least some April snow in 9 of the last 10 years, showing that a quick coating or even a late-season system is not abnormal.

2016 stands out among recent years, when Boston picked up 6.6″ of snow in April. This made it the snowiest April since the legendary April Fools Day Blizzard of 1997, when the city measured about two feet!

While we’re well past the dead of winter, don’t put the snow brush away just yet!

