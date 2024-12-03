‘Anything is possible!’: Mass. mechanic wins $1 million on Celtics Banner 18 scratch ticket

BOSTON — Brian Rego is seeing Celtics green with his new pot of gold.

The Seekonk resident is the first $1 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s new Celtics Banner 18 instant ticket game, which went on sale on Nov. 19.

Rego, a lifelong Celtics fan, claimed his prize Monday at the state Lottery headquarters in Dorchester.

He chose to receive his prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000, before taxes, lottery officials said.

In true Celtics superfan fashion, when asked to describe the emotions of winning the grand prize, Rego quoted Celtics legend Kevin Garnett from 2008 when the Celtics won their 17th championship, saying, “Anything is possible!”

Rego said he purchased the Celtics Banner 18 ticket because the “Celtic green” caught his eye. He added that he plans on investing his winnings, buy a new car for his wife, and attend this year’s NBA Finals as he’s confident the Celtics are going to repeat as NBA Champions.

Rego, a mechanic, purchased his $1 million winning ticket at Speedway at 1502 Newman Ave. in Seekonk.

The store receives a $10,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

Brian Rego (Massachusetts State Lottery Commission)

The Celtics Banner 18 instant ticket includes five more instant grand prizes of $1 million.

The game’s Second Chance Drawings give players the chance to enter non-winning tickets for a variety of Celtics experiential and merchandise prizes, including the opportunity to participate in the Banner 18 Challenge in which one lucky winner is guaranteed to win $1 million.

In each of the five Second Chance Drawings, one Banner 18 Challenge participant will be selected.

After all drawings are completed, the five winners will be invited to attend a Celtics home game and participate in the Banner 18 Challenge on the parquet floor at halftime. The Banner 18 Challenge will determine which of the five participants wins the $1 million prize. The other four participants will each receive a $10,000 prize.

Additional second chance prizes include Celtics suite and all access experiences, game tickets, custom jerseys, and Celtics prize packs.

The Celtics Banner 18 ticket is the Mass Lottery’s fifth Celtics-branded offering since 2009 and the first since 2012.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group