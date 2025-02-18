Another winter storm heading to Mass. on Thursday? Here’s what to expect

DEDHAM, Mass. — Massachusetts has yet to thaw out from this past weekend’s snow and ice storm, but more winter weather could be in store for parts of the region on Thursday.

An ocean storm is expected to “graze” southeastern Massachusetts with snow on Thursday afternoon and evening, according to Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear.

“Thursday morning starts dry but during the afternoon, that storm passes at its closest, but it’s a pretty sharp cutoff to the expected snow,” Spear said in her latest forecast. “It goes out to sea and by Friday morning, it’s out of here.”

There’s a chance for a coating of snow from Providence to Boston to the North Shore. The South Shore and South Coast could see a coating to 1 inch of snow. One to 4 inches of snow is expected on Cape Cod and the Islands.

The weekend is expected to finally be quiet after recent weekend storms.

