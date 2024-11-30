Annual Tree Lighting Kicks-Off Holiday Weekend in Quincy

QUINCY, Mass. — Communities across Massachusetts are wasting no time getting into the festive spirit.

On Friday, Quincy’s Hancock Adams Common was teaming with holiday magic for their annual tree lighting ceremony.

“Each year we’ve added a little bit more to it,” explained Quincy Mayor Thomas Koch.

“It kind of makes us all feel like kids again.”

This year, the event featured Victorian carolers, LED jugglers, stilt walkers, fire shows, musical performances, and costumed characters.

“They really did it up bigger and better than ever,” said Stephanie Boleza who has been attending the event with her husband Patrick over the last three years.

“It feels like Quincy has continued to grow as a community. A lot of good people out here,” Patrick added.

The city’s festive events will continue throughout the weekend.

On Saturday, families can watch as Santa will arrive by helicopter to pay a visit to children.

It’ll take place at noon at Pageant Field.

The city’s 71st annual Christmas Parade will start at noon on Sunday at the section of Hancock Street between Walter Hannon Parkway and School Street.

